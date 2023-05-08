Local eves log 2nd consecutive win in hockey

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

Hockey Chandigarh eves recorded their second consecutive win in the ongoing 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (Odisha). The team defeated Telangana Hockey (13-0) in their second match of the tournament.

Five goals by Supriya contributed to the team's win. Supriya scored the first goal in the 13th minute, followed by more goals in the 14th, 19th, 48th and 60th minutes, while Tamanna (1st, 32nd, 41st) and Pooja (38th, 45th, 57th) netted a hat-trick each. Skipper Anjali (15th, 44th) scored a brace to contribute to Hockey Chandigarh's win.