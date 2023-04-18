Local football team face tough challenge

Chandigarh, April 17
The local women’s senior football team has been placed with Karnataka (Group VI), West Bengal (Group V) and Odisha (Group III), which advanced to the final round as the four best second-placed teams in the final round of the 27th Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2022-23, scheduled to be held later this year.
Six winners from the group stages, four best second-placed teams, host Punjab and direct seeds Railways will feature in this championship. The group stage featured 30 teams divided into six groups and was played across six centralised venues of Amritsar, Haldwani, Margao, Bhilai, Mathura and Bengaluru from March 25 to April 9.
Haryana (Group I), Maharashtra (Group II), Himachal Pradesh (Group III), Jharkhand (Group IV), Tamil Nadu (Group V), Manipur (Group VI) have qualified for the final round as group winners. In the pre-qualifying stage, the number of matches which were identified was equal to that played in the group with the lower number of matches per participating team.
As Group I and Group V comprised four teams each, the number of matches identified was three for normalisation. In the final round, teams will be divided into two groups of six each. Group matches will be played in a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semifinals.
