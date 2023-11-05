Local skaters clinch medals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

Local skaters won two silver and five bronze medals in the Asia Oceanic Roller/Inline Skating Championship. Runjhun Shardha, Manika Mahajan and Aditri Thakur played in the women’s senior roller hockey team, which won bronze. Yagya and Harsheen grabbed bronze medals in girls’ junior inline category, while Amol Sood, Jobanjeet Singh, Karanvir Singh Kang, Birshaanjit Singh, Ayush Sharma, Abhiyudya and Arshdeep Singh were ranked fourth in their respective categories.

