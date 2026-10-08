Locals take ‘Viksit Bharat’ pledge

Youngsters, public representatives and local residents took a pledge to contribute towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ during a Seva Jyoti Yatra on Wednesday.

A live online broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address was screened during the event, which was attended by Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma.

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Addressing the gathering, Sharma referred to welfare schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Har Ghar Jal, besides the expansion of digital services. She said these initiatives were aimed at extending development benefits to the poor, women, farmers and youth.

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The MLA said decisions taken in the national interest on development and security would have an impact on future generations.

Participants subsequently took a pledge to contribute towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat’, following which the Seva Jyoti Yatra was taken out under the leadership of Sharma and other public representatives.

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The procession started from Indradhanush Auditorium and moved towards Shaheed Major Sandeep Sankhla Chowk in Sector 2.

Participants raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” as the Seva Jyoti torch was carried to the designated intersection, where the programme concluded with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp.

Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal and other public representatives also attended the Seva Jyoti Yatra event.