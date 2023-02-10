Locals wary of risk to life, property

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

The Wednesday’s clash between protesters, demanding the release of “Bandi Singhs”, and UT police has instilled a sense of fear among people residing in the vicinity of the protest site.

The clash took place on the road separating Sectors 52 and 53 on the Mohali-Chandigarh border. The locals are further peeved at restrictions on the movement of traffic on certain roads. Residents of surrounding areas claim they fear for their safety as there is a possibility of collateral damage. Fearing damage to property, they say their vehicles parked outside houses can suffer damage.

A Sector 52 resident says: “Our vehicles are parked outside residences. In case there is a fresh clash between protesters and police, these can easily get vandalised or damaged in stone pelting.” Another Phase-III A, Mohali, resident says he has decided to park his vehicle at a friend’s place following Wednesday’s violence. “My house is barely 200 metres from the road separating Sectors 52 and 53, the epicentre of violence. Fortunately, nothing untoward happened in the residential area, but we can’t take chances,” he says.

Those living in Sector 61, which is also in close proximity to the protest site, fear they too can be at the receiving end. Locals are also facing difficulty commuting owing to restrictions on the movement of vehicles on certain roads. “This has spelled chaos on other roads in Mohali as well as Chandigarh. We have to take a detour to visit Chandigarh as several roads are barricaded owing to the protest,” says Manipal Singh, a Mohali resident.