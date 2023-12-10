Lok adalat: 14 cases settled at Labour Court

Chandigarh, December 9
A Lok Adalat was held at the UT Labour Court today.
As many as 60 cases were taken up at the adalat, which was organised under the chairmanship of Jagdeep Kaur Virk, Additional Sessions Judge and presiding officer, Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court, UT.
Out of the total cases, 14 were settled and an amount of Rs 26,28,540 was paid to the litigants.
