Lok Adalat issues warrant of attachment of Gmada office

A Permanent Lok Adalat in Mohali has issued a warrant of attachment of Gmada office in Sector 62 and the immovable and movable properties of the Estate Officer, Gmada.

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Aerocity Block B resident Jang Baĥadur, 70, a retired bank official, had filed a case against Gmada and made Estate Officer, Chief Administrator, Chief Engineer and Divisional Engineer party in the 2025 case.

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The petitioner had contended that he was allotted a residential plot in Block C Aerocity by Gmada in 2018 for which temporary connection of electricity, water, road, and sewerage was promised by Gmada but not provided.

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"During the hearing, the Gmada counsel appeared only once after which an ex parte order was given in 2023. Gmada did not obey the execution order after which warrants have been issued," said the petitioner’s counsel, Jatin Sodhi.

The chairperson of the Permanent Lok Adalat had passed an execution order for the attachment of the immovable and movable

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properties of Gmada for a payment of Rs 1,43,125 and future interest at 6% PA to be calculated up to March 31, 2026 till its realisation to be paid to the petitioner Jang Baĥadur.

The Loķ Adalat had announced the award on October 31, 2023. The list of 11 movable properties included car(s), AC, computers, chairs, tables, fans, phones, mobile phones, printers, TV, refrigerator, and cash. Also, any other material lying at the above-mentioned places.

The order by the chairperson, Permanent Lok Adalat, directed the court-appointed bailiff "to cause the attachment of the immovable and

movable properties as mentioned in the list of properties for the said amount. You are directed to return the warrant on or before April 24, 2026 to this court”.