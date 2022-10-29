Lok Adalat on November 12

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 28

A National Lok Adalat will be held at the District Court Complex here on November 12.

Stating this here today, Sampreet Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said cases pertaining to the Negotiable Instruments Act, MACT, labour and employment disputes, electricity and water bills, maintenance, land acquisition, services matters relating to pay and allowances and retiral benefits, revenue and other civil cases such as rent, injunction suits, specific performance suits, etc, would be taken up in the Lok Adalat.

The CJM said those interested in getting a case settled in the National Lok Adalat could move an application before the court concerned or in the DLSA office.