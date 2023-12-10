Lok Adalat settles 15,110 cases, passes Rs 103-cr awards in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 9

A total of 18,350 pre-litigative and pending criminal compoundable offences, NI Act cases under Section-138, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, etc., were taken up at the National Lok Adalat in Mohali today.

As many as 14 Benches were constituted at the district headquarters. Additionally, four Benches were constituted at the subdivisional level in Kharar.

Of the 18,350 cases, 15,110 were disposed of by compromise and awards of Rs 1,03,85,54,961 were passed by the different benches. Five couples who were living separately and litigating against each other were reunited.

