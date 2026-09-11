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Home / Chandigarh / Lok Adalat to be held in Mohali on September 12

Lok Adalat to be held in Mohali on September 12

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The third National Lok Adalat of 2026 will be held across the Mohali Sessions Division on September 12.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the Lok Adalat, meetings were recently held with officials of various Central and Punjab Government departments, including the Telecommunications Department, banks, the Electricity Department, and the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, among others, to facilitate the settlement of eligible cases.

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Atul Kasana, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said the Lok Adalat would take up cases relating to compoundable criminal offences, matters under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery disputes, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, matrimonial and labour disputes, land acquisition matters, water bill disputes (excluding non-compoundable theft cases), service matters relating to pay, allowances and retirement benefits, revenue matters, and other civil disputes, including those involving rent, easementary rights, injunctions and specific performance.

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Megha Dhaliwal, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, said eligible pre-litigation disputes could also be taken up during the Lok Adalat without the need to file a regular case or pay court fees.

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