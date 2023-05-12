Lok Adalat tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

The second National Lok Adalat of this year will be held on May 13.

Cases related to criminal compoundable offences, the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recoveries, MACT, matrimonial disputes, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable theft cases), etc would be taken up by the Lok Adalat.

Baljinder Singh Maan, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Mohali, held a meeting with representatives of the departments of communication, electricity, water supply and sanitation, banks and insurance companies and asked them to identify cases which could be settled in the Lok Adalat.