Lok Sabha elections: Banks directed to monitor transactions over Rs 10 lakh

Mohali, March 17

To ensure free and fair elections, District Election Officer Aashika Jain has instructed banks in the district to monitor and report any transaction over Rs 10 lakh to the election office.

She said all candidates must have bank accounts operated by them or their election agents for making any payment over Rs 10,000. “All election expenditure shall be made by a candidate from this bank account only,” said Jain.

Ban on display of firearms To maintain law and order and ensure proper conduct of the General Elections, authorities have banned display of firearms, ammunition, explosives, inflammable articles, clubs and sharp weapons such as spears and tridents. The order will be in force in the district till June 5. Political hoardings removed With the model code of conduct coming into force on Saturday, municipal councils, corporation and PSPCL officials swung into action on Sunday to remove political hoardings and flex boards in the district. Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar civic body officials removed hoardings from several places.

If the amount payable by the candidate to any person/entity for any item of expenditure does not exceed Rs 10,000 during the entire process of election then such an expenditure may be done through cash by withdrawing from the bank account while all other payments were to be done through cheque from the said account.

Similarly, candidates shall not receive any donation or loan over Rs 10,000. All such donations are to be received through an A/c payee cheque, draft, or by account transfer. Banks were also directed to report all suspected transactions to DEO.

