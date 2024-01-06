Lok Sabha elections: Haryana BJP president holds meeting with district heads

Ravneet Singh
Panchkula, January 5
The state unit of the BJP has started discussions on the course of action for the forthcoming elections. The party state president, Nayab Saini, held a meeting with district heads of the party along with the youth wing heads in Panchkula on Friday.
Saini said the party has now issued responsibilities to workers. “Our leadership has undergone changes, and we have issued new responsibilities to workers today. We have also discussed plans for the upcoming General Elections along with the success of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,” he said.
National President JP Nadda would also discuss plans for the elections on Saturday.
Recently, the BJP reorganised its state leadership and appointed seven new vice presidents and four general secretaries to strengthen its reach among the general public.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister