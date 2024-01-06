Lok Sabha elections: Haryana BJP president holds meeting with district heads

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, January 5

The state unit of the BJP has started discussions on the course of action for the forthcoming elections. The party state president, Nayab Saini, held a meeting with district heads of the party along with the youth wing heads in Panchkula on Friday.

Saini said the party has now issued responsibilities to workers. “Our leadership has undergone changes, and we have issued new responsibilities to workers today. We have also discussed plans for the upcoming General Elections along with the success of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,” he said.

National President JP Nadda would also discuss plans for the elections on Saturday.

Recently, the BJP reorganised its state leadership and appointed seven new vice presidents and four general secretaries to strengthen its reach among the general public.

