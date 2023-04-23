Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Dera Bassi, April 22

Thirtyfour-year-old wife of deceased Kurban Ansari (36), Julekha Khatoon, left for his village in Rohtas district of Bihar with six siblings and the husband’s body wrapped in a body bag. One hand inflicted with leprosy, she carried Rs 40,000 in the other, the price of her man’s life.

She has four daughters and two sons, the youngest one barely six month old, still learning to take baby steps.It was the kids’ first day under the sun with father not around. They had not yet eaten a morsel of food and kept wandering around the mortuary the whole day.

“He was at home yesterday. A worker came and took him along for work. There is no earning hand in the family now,” Julekha mumbled.

A Nepal native, Janak (36), has left behind a teenage daughter. The journey back home is more than 900 km and the family’s future uncertain. The kin of deceased Arjun Pandey (26) are yet to arrive and take possession of the body. Behera resident Manak Singh’s body was handed over to the kin in the morning. Manak was a plumber who was the last one to enter the tank.

Many village residents had gathered at the hospital to lend a helping hand to the bereaved families.

All victims hailed from a humble background and were struggling to arrange money to take their dead back home. A Behera resident, Paramjeet Singh, sought a compensation for the deceased’s family. He said the village panchayat would also try to help the victims with some monetary help.

At the Dera Bassi hospital, it was an arduous day for the kin who had to wait till 3:30 pm for post-mortem. Sources said there were two freezers with a capacity for four bodies, but one had been non-functional. Two bodies had to be shifted to Indus International Hospital, Dera Bassi, overnight and were brought later in the day.