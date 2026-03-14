Long queues at agencies as online cylinder booking system conks out

The non-functioning online LPG cylinder booking system has led to long queues outside various gas agencies in the city.

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People had to wait for hours to get a cylinder booked at their respective agencies. They demanded the restoration of the online booking system at the earliest to avoid overcrowding at gas agencies.

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A gas agency owner stated that the online booking system collapsed due to over booking of gas cylinders.

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Residents urged the UT Administration to ensure smooth supply of the LPG.

Meanwhile, an acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has started to hit eateries across the city, forcing several small food outlets in booth markets to cut down on menu items to keep their kitchens running.

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Restaurant and dhaba owners said the sudden drop in LPG supply left them with a few alternatives. While the official price of a commercial LPG cylinder is around Rs 1,922, many shopkeepers claim they were forced to buy cylinder on black market amid the ongoing shortage.

An eatery owner said the crisis had particularly affected smaller eateries that depend on daily LPG supplies. He said the shortage had begun to dent their businesses.

Vendors in the Sector 15 market reported disruptions in their daily operations. They said they had not received fresh LPG cylinders for the past four days.

Vivek Sharma, the owner of a dhaba, said his eatery was currently surviving on the last remaining LPG stock. “We have already reduced our menu due to the shortage,” he said.

Officials said the shortage was linked to supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing tensions in West Asia, which have affected commercial LPG distribution. Oil companies are currently prioritising deliveries to hospitals, schools and institutional kitchens to ensure uninterrupted meal services.

According to oil marketing company officials, Chandigarh earlier received around 2,500 commercial LPG cylinders daily, but the supply has now been temporarily reduced to about 500 cylinders per day, with priority being given to essential services.

Similarly, the city consumes 12,300 domestic cylinders daily. However, the companies are now getting only 30 to 40% of the cylinders every day.

In Panchkula, several residents faced delay in the delivery of LPG cylinders, prompting them to visit gas agencies.

When contacted, the manager of an LPG agency in Sector 11 declined to comment on the matter.

At another outlet, an Indane agency in Sector 12, officials said there was no shortage of domestic LPG. According to the agency manager, the latest consignment was received on March 11 and around 200–250 domestic cylinders were in stock.

No long queues or crowding was observed outside the Sector 12 agency.

Distributors maintained that domestic consumers are not facing any significant shortage at present, although irregular supply of commercial cylinders continues to affect small businesses and vendors that rely heavily on LPG for daily operations.

— With inputs from Shubham Yadav