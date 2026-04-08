Long queues outside gas agencies in Tricity despite no-LPG shortage claim

Long queues of customers awaiting their cooking gas refills are being witnessed in several parts of Mohali even though administration officials claim all is well on the LPG front.

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Residents said despite valid DAC numbers and receipts issued by gas agencies they were being made to wait for hours outside the agencies and godowns for refills.

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The most recurrent complaint among the customers is that refills are not readily available. Even as gas agencies, LPG distributors, administration and food supplies officials keep repeating that there is no LPG shortage, long queues and frustrated customers paint a contrasting picture on the ground.

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The situation is more or less same in Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula. At the Landran Indane Service in Landran, the first floor office of the gas agency is crammed with irate customers holding valid receipts and waiting for refill even 10 days after getting online invoice.

“Despite having a DAC number for refill, the agency is asking to collect paper receipts from here. Only then, they are giving cylinders,” said an elderly customer.

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Several customers complained that Landran Gas Service is opening and closing on the owner’s whims. Then they force customers to get eKYC done, the customers added. “The agency cannot give refills on time, but wants separate queues for eKYC,” said Balwinder Singh, a Landran youth waiting to get his eKYC done in a separate line.

Mohali food supplies controller said eKYC is mandatory, but gas agencies cannot force customers at this time. At the Landran Gas Service, the owner has a staff of two women for handing customer queries and paper work. “The owner has conveniently pushed women ahead, while male staff gone to back-end to avoid answers. There are more than 100 customers in a queue, but no place to sit for even five people here. There is no facility of drinking water and toilet,” the customers complained.

Irate residents said food supplies officials and administration officials are nowhere on ground. “How many cases of blackmarketing, misuse of domestic LPG, illegal refilling, adulteration and non-display of stock in godown have been registered till now? Has the Mohali administration taken action against single agency or distributor? The government must look into these issues,” said Balwinder Kumbhra, a social activist.

At Sector 44 Sunshine Gas Agency, authorised distributor for Indane, customers said, “Their lunch hours have extended till 3 pm. Refills are being delivered a day late. They are forcing customers to get eKYC done before booking.”

In Panchkula’s Sector 16, scores of customers with LPG cylinders in tow were left waiting outside the Ashirwad Gas Agency , an authorised dealer for Bharatgas, as shutters remained down till 11.30 am for no reason. It was only after the food supplies officials reached the spot after irate customers rang them up that the agency was opened and the work resumed.

“Gas agency owners and staff are behaving arbitrarily. There is no check by the administration on them. They are closing and opening their outlets on their whims, not caring about the customer convenience,” said Raju, a Sector 17 colony resident.