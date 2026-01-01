Looking Ahead 2026: Rs 50,000-crore reset: Roads, rail, roofs & care

After a year marked by missed deadlines, court stays, funding stress and public frustration, 2026 is being positioned as a turnaround year for the Tricity. Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula together are staring at an infrastructure and development pipeline of over Rs 50,000 crore, spanning mega road corridors, critical flyovers revived Metro rail deliberations, a regional medical hub, large-scale housing, and long-pending administrative and civic reforms.