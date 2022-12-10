Looking for work-from-home job, woman loses Rs 1.77L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

A woman looking for a job was tricked by fraudsters, who duped her of Rs 1.77 lakh.

The complainant, a resident of Sector 22, was looking for a job offering work from home. She uploaded her profile on a website after which she received a message offering her a job with Rs 30,000 as salary. The victim rang up on the mobile number mentioned in the message.

The suspect on the other side of the line claimed that she would be offered a job as data entry operator for which first she would have to pay registration fee of Rs 568.

The suspect then fooled the victim and made her transfer money on the pretext of providing her data. The victim got tricked and transferred Rs 1.40 lakh from her account and Rs 37,000 from her mother’s account. The victim later discovered that she has been duped.

The police were informed following which a case had been registered at the Cyber Crime police station.