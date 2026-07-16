Looking forward to being among people of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab: PM ahead of his visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is looking forward to visiting Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on Friday to participate in various programmes linked to railways, healthcare, connectivity and education, which will have a very positive impact on the lives of people, especially the youth.

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During the tour, Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore and flag off India's first hydrogen train. He will also address gatherings in Chandigarh and Haryana's Jind.

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"I look forward to being among the people of Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab to participate in various programmes linked to railways, healthcare, culture, connectivity, education and more. These works will have a very positive impact on the lives of people, especially our Yuva Shakti," he said in a series of posts on 'X'.

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The prime minister said from Jind that he will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train, which will connect Jind and Sonipat.

"India becomes one of the select group of nations that have such trains. This will go a long way in ensuring that India adopts clean technology in the railway sector," he said.

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The prime minister will lay the foundation stone and launch various development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore at Eklavya Stadium, Jind.

Modi said other works will also be inaugurated in Jind, and that includes road and railway projects for improving connectivity between Delhi and Amritsar, Ambala and Kala Amb, Jind and Gohana and more.

Medical colleges in Bhiwani and Narnaul would also be dedicated to the nation, he said.

The prime minister said the foundation stone for a Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra will be laid and this museum will showcase the glorious history of Sikhism, the noble teachings of the respected Sikh Gurus and the contribution of the Sikh community to the nation.

"It is always wonderful to be in Chandigarh. During tomorrow's programme, development works worth over Rs 4,700 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid.

"Notable works include the inauguration of the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The road projects will improve connectivity between Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir," he said.

The prime minister said he is looking forward to being among the people of Punjab during the BJP rally in Jalandhar.

PM Modi's visit assumes significance as the BJP is preparing to fight the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls on its own.

"Punjab is looking towards the BJP with hope. Our Party's development agenda will ensure prosperity and 'Ease of Living' for my sisters and brothers of Punjab," he said.

The prime minister said in Jalandhar that he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for works worth over Rs 5,400 crore.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to Jalandhar after he visited the Dera Sachkhand Ballan in February this year.

"Tomorrow's programme is important for India's railway infrastructure because 75 redeveloped railway stations from all over India will be dedicated to the nation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These stations will ensure an improved passenger experience. At the same time, they reflect the spirit of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'," he said.

Modi said the other railway projects will improve connectivity to Sri Anandpur Sahib and the Maa Chintpurni Temple.

At the same time, the train service between Amritsar and Varanasi will connect two vibrant religious and cultural centres of India, he said.