Loose, hanging wires pose threat to Sector 70 residents in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 7

Residents of Sector 70 complain that loose hanging wires of Internet service providers and cable networks pose a threat to people as these hang near houses and in the middle of roads. At most places, the cables are tied with power poles causing a risk of short circuit and electrocution.

Clusters of cables fixed to a pole in Sector 70.

The residents complained that Municipal Corporation officials continue to look the other way and do not take action against the erring service providers and operators.

“You can see clusters of wires and cables hanging loosely in the residential area of Sector 70 and market areas. There is a web of cables all around here. Officials must remove these to provide safe and secure environment to the residents,” said Kewal Singh Dhillon, a senior citizen who has been residing in Mohali for the past 20 years.

The wires not only pose a risk of electrocution, but are also an eyesore and spoil the ambience of a place.

The authorities make tall claims, saying that campaigns are launched from time to time to clear the clutter but the situation returns to square one after sometime.

Officials said they remove the wire mess during frequent campaigns, but the problem resurfaced within a week. The erring contractors and operators need to be fined heavily, they opined.

#Mohali