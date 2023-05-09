Loose wires put Zirakpur society residents at risk

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 8

Residents of Veena Homes in Badal Colony, Zirakpur, are living in a state of fear due to a bunch of open wires on an electricity transformer pole.

Residents said the wires had been hanging loose for the past sometime even as residents, children and passersby were always at the risk of coming into contact with them.

“In the evening, children play here. During rain and storms, there is always the risk of sparking in the wires. We have informed officials many times but the situation remains as it is,” said a resident of Veena Homes.

Besides a safety hazard, the power pole with open wires is an eyesore also. “We request the officials to at least secure the connections and cover it properly till the time they find a permanent solution to the problem,” said another resident in the locality.

PSPCL officials said the matter would be resolved soon and all the unauthorised wires would be disconnected.