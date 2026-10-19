'Lost' for 13 years, UP woman at Chandigarh Shelter Home reunites with family after memory returns

After spending 13 years at the Chandigarh branch of the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, a woman reunited with her family on Sunday after a counselling session helped ‘unlock’ memories of her past.

Known as Shanti at the shelter home, the woman, around 58 years old, was identified as Roshni when her husband, Ashok, and her daughter, Shivani, came to meet her.

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According to the Pingalwara Society, Roshni was found by the Himachal Pradesh Police in Paonta Sahib in August 2013, in a severely distressed condition, wandering on the roadside with no one to look after her. As she was unable to provide clear information about herself and her family, the police completed the legal formalities and sent her to the Pingalwara shelter home in Chandigarh.

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Initially, she was extremely irritable and short-tempered. As she started receiving psychiatric treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, her mental health condition improved.

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“Whenever the shelter home’s counselling team asked her about her family, her eyes would fill with tears, and she would repeatedly say that she could not remember anything,” said Saakshi, a medical social worker working with Pingalwara Society.

Subhash Chandra Sharma, who retired as a Secretary from the Haryana Legislative Assembly, used to go for counselling of the inmates at the shelter home. He first met Roshni in 2024. “But, she hardly used to speak. Many attempts to elicit family details failed,” said Sharma.

Refusing to give up, he resolved to find a way to help her recall some details. During a counselling session, Sharma told her that a mother may forget many things, but she can never forget the names of her children. The words seemed to strike an emotional chord with Roshni, and she finally recalled and disclosed her children's names.

When Sharma asked her what her children did for a living, she replied that they were farmers. Asked where they cultivated their land, she said it was in their village. On being asked the name of the village, she replied, “Khuni Nangla.”

However, there was no village by this name.

Sharma continued questioning her gently about nearby villages. After some time, Roshni recalled the name of a neighbouring village, ‘Kaval.’

Further investigation revealed that ‘Kaval’ village is located in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. On contacting people in ‘Kaval,’ Sharma learned that a nearby village, ‘Nangla Mubarak,’ was formerly known as ‘Khuni Nangla.’

Following further inquiries and sustained efforts, woman’s family was finally identified in Nangla Mubarak.

The long-awaited reunion between Roshni and her family took place on Sunday, bringing an end to 13 years of separation.

“I was quite young when my mother went missing. Even I have a faint memory of what happened then,” Shivani told The Tribune. Her son Sumit said, “I was 12-13 years old when she went missing. She was mentally unstable.”

The family had brought her voter ID. After ascertaining the details from family and Roshni separately, the officials at the shelter home allowed them to take her with them.

Her husband Ashok works as a tailor in the village. Roshni has five children.

For several years, Sharma has been engaged in tracing the families of people living in various shelter homes. “Through counselling and sustained efforts, he has successfully traced the families of numerous individuals residing at different branches of Pingalwara in Amritsar, Sangrur and Chandigarh, helping them reunite with their loved ones,” said Mohinder Singh, in-charge of Pingalwara shelter home in Chandigarh.

Sharma said he had so far traced the families of more than 2,400 people who had become separated from their loved ones.