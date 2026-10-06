Lost iPhone 17 returned to owner within a day after B Praak’s Panchkula show

An iPhone 17 lost during singer B Praak’s performance at the Namo Cricket League final in Panchkula was traced by the police and returned to its owner within a day.

The phone was found switched off by Sub-Inspector Mukesh Saini at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3, late on October 4, while B Praak was performing at the cricket league final. As the phone was switched off, police could not immediately contact its owner.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, the police used technical assistance on October 5 to identify the phone’s owner and obtain his details. The police then contacted him and safely handed over the iPhone.

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The owner, a resident of Dhakoli, had gone to the stadium to watch the final and the singer’s performance. He thanked the Panchkula Police after getting his phone back.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain appreciated Saini for his honesty and sense of responsibility, saying police duties extended beyond maintaining law and order to helping citizens and ensuring the safe return of their property.