Loud music: Club manager booked in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A night club in Sector 7 was found playing loud music for the second time in less than a week. The police said Grapho was playing music beyond the permissible limit, following which manager Pankhil Bhasin (26) was booked under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, as well as 5 and 6 of the Noise Pollution Regulation Act at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Treat for kids

Frans Hakkemars from Poppentheater, The Netherlands, presents a puppet show, “Jan Klaassen, Katrijn & The Crown of King William Alexander”, on the inaugural day of a four-day international puppet festival at Tagore Theatre on Monday. Photo: Ravi Kumar

Gold chains, 25 taps stolen from house

Chandigarh: Thieves stole valuables and taps from a house in Sector 8. Anirudh Singh reported that two gold chains, an expensive watch and 25 taps were stolen from his house. The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station and started investigation. TNS

Man caught stealing wire

Chandigarh: A Sector 49 resident was caught stealing copper wire from an air-conditioner. Tulsi Ram Thakur, who also lives in Sector 49, alleged that Altaf Husain was stealing wire from the rooftop of his house. The police have registered a case and arrested the suspect. TNS

Regulated entry at varsity today

Chandigarh: The entry to the PU will be regulated through gate number 2 (opposite Sector 15), while gate number 1 and 3 will remain closed from 9.30 am 3 pm on February 14. According to the Pu authorities, the step was taken in view of Valentine’s Day. TNS

School student turns author

Chandigarh: Arun, a student of Class XII at Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22, has come up with a book, ‘Death and Depravity’, a fictional thriller. The book is about ideas of God’s existence, religious beliefs, mankind’s suffering and how it impacts a person’s mind, morals and thoughts. TNS

Badminton meet from February 17

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Badminton Association will organise the Yonex Chandigarh Masters Badminton Championship from February 17 to 19, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Players interested in taking part in the event can send their entries to the organisers before February 15. TNS

‘Samprabhav’ held at NIPER

Mohali: A national-level industry-academic interaction, Samprabhav-2023, was organised by the Department of Pharmaceutical Management, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), on February 11 and 12. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Balbir Singh, Cabinet Minister, Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research, and Elections, Punjab. TNS

Banker's house burgled in P'kula

Panchkula: Thieves targeted the locked house of a senior bank manager in Sector 21 here and decamped with cash and jewellery. In his complaint to the police, Gurjant Singh, a resident of Ramnagariya village in Sirsa district, stated that his son Sukhpal Singh and daughter-in-law Amandeep Kaur, a senior manager at a bank in Sector 10, were away to Delhi when the theft took place at their rented accommodation in Sector 21. The complainant said he received information on Sunday morning from their neighbour. A case has been registered.