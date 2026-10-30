Love shines through clouds on Karva Chauth

Advertisement

Chandigarh woke up to rain on Karva Chauth. By mid-morning, the showers had eased, leaving behind a pewter sky and a cold breeze that swept through the city’s sectors. But the weather did little to dim the festive spirit.

Advertisement

Women thronged the markets in deep maroon lehengas, bridal-red sarees, emerald and mustard suits, and gold-bordered dupattas pulled close against the chill. Bangles jingled on their wrists, sindoor stood out against the grey skies, and fresh mehendi darkened palms held carefully out in front of them. The rain had washed the streets clean, and the women filled them with colour once again.

By afternoon, the markets were packed, with umbrellas in one hand and shopping bags in the other. Mehendi artists sat on stools and mats, cones poised, as women queued with their palms outstretched. Some had travelled from far away for the occasion.

Advertisement

“We come to Chandigarh from Umri village in Haryana every year around this time,” said Tamanna, a young mehendi artist, as she worked on a newlywed bride’s wrist. “This time, my mother brought me along because I have learnt mehendi art. It gives me a chance to earn money of my own.”

Husbands were everywhere, mostly playing supporting roles. Some walked ahead to clear a path, while others followed with shopping bags, careful not to let their wives’ wet mehendi touch anything. A few waited on the couches of crowded parlours.

Radhika, who owns a parlour in Sector 15, welcomed the rush. “Karva Chauth is always a busy day for us. The rush also keeps our minds off the hunger,” she said.

In Sector 22, Sonam, who runs a bangle stall, had stocked up for the occasion but still ran short. “We kept twice the usual stock, and it is selling fast,” she said. By afternoon, glass and Kashmiri bangles had already sold out. Nearby, tailors worked against the clock to complete last-minute alterations, with a packed festive calendar still ahead.

Amid the crowds, Rohit and Akansha, who have been married for two years, paused outside a mehendi stall. This is the second year that Rohit has observed the fast alongside his wife.

“Rohit says he wishes for my long life, too,” Akansha said with a smile.

Rohit dismissed the suggestion that he was breaking with tradition. “People think I am going against tradition, but I feel this is how we add new sentiments to old traditions. In our family, this is the tradition,” he said.

By 4 pm, the celebrations had moved from markets to lawns, community parks and temples across the city. Women dressed in their finest gathered with decorated thalis containing a karwa, diyas, roli, rice and sweets.

At the Satya Narayan Mandir in Sector 22, a large group of women sat in a circle as the priest narrated the Karva Chauth katha. One of the most widely told versions recounts the story of Veeravati, a young bride who broke her first fast prematurely after her brothers tricked her into believing that the moon had risen. Her husband was lost, and she was able to regain him only by observing the fast again with complete devotion.

The observance extended even behind prison walls. According to officials at the Model Jail, inmates were allowed to meet their families on the occasion, while women inmates were served sargi to enable them to observe the fast.

As daylight faded, attention turned to the sky. At Sukhna Lake, where moonrise was expected around 8.15 pm, women began gathering along the promenade well in advance. Families, couples and groups of friends settled along the railings, their eyes turned skywards.

For some, the evening held special significance. “My husband is in the Navy. In five years of marriage, he has been home with me for only two Karva Chauths. Today is my biggest gift,” said Geetika, smiling as she adjusted her dupatta.

Others spoke of the gestures that made the day memorable. “My husband kept the fast for me. He also gifted me my outfit and a car,” said Simran, laughing as she showed off her red attire.