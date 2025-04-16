Lover held for bid to strangle woman

DT
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:28 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
A bid to strangle a woman of Sector 27 was allegedly made by her lover. She was admitted to the GMCH-32 in critical condition. She was later shifted to Max Hospital in Mohali, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Based on the complaint, the police have registered an attempt to murder case against her lover and arrested him.

In her complaint to the police, a woman from Ambala stated that her son got married some time ago and went abroad for work after the wedding. During this time, her daughter-in-law developed friendship with Rajdeep of Muktsar Sahib. The two started living together in Sector 27, Chandigarh. She would occasionally visit her home in Ambala.

On Monday, the complainant received information that her daughter-in-law was in critical condition and had been admitted to GMCH-32.

