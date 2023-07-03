Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

A teenaged couple was reportedly found hanging under mysterious circumstances at the Terraced Garden, Sector 33, early in the morning today. Ruling out any foul play behind the deaths, the police said the duo died by suicide.

The victims were found hanging from an iron bar in a hut at the park. The bodies were noticed by a morning walker at 4.40 am.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a team, along with forensics experts, reached the spot.

Fmilies opposed relationship Both were in love, but families were against their relationship

The boy, who was a native of Uttar Pradesh, resided in Mohali

The girl worked as domestic help at a house in Sector 34

Both eloped a few days ago and had been staying together

Cops suspect the duo hanged themselves late at night

Bodies were first noticed by a morning walker at 4.40 am

During investigation, the police found that the teen couple was in love, but their families were against their relationship. “The boy, a native of Uttar Pradesh (UP), was residing in Mohali, while the girl worked as a domestic help at a house in Sector 34,” said a police official.

The police said the girl had eloped with the boy a few days ago and they had reportedly been staying together since then. They suspect that the duo arrived at the park late at night and allegedly hanged themselves. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The police have informed their families about the incident. The autopsy will be conducted once they arrive here. The bodies have no injury marks.

Meanwhile, the police started an inquest proceeding into the matter at the Sector 34 police station.