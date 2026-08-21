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Home / Chandigarh / Low turnout in Chandigarh inter-school handball event raises concern

Low turnout in Chandigarh inter-school handball event raises concern

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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A minimum of seven teams are required to make a tournament valid for awarding scholarships and gradation certificates to players. file
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Hundreds of schools are registered in Chandigarh, but only single-digit participation has been recorded in at least three age groups of the ongoing inter-school handball tournament.

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In the boys’ U-19 category, as many as four schools confirmed their participation, while in the girls’ U-14 event, a total of six teams confirmed their entries. In the girls’ U-19 age group, five teams have confirmed their entries — making all three categories ineligible scholarships and gradation certificates.

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As per the Chandigarh Administration policy, a minimum of seven teams are required to make a tournament valid for awarding scholarships and gradation certificates to the players. The only notable participation has been recorded in the boys’ U-14 category, which has 12 teams, while 10 teams have confirmed participation in the boys’ U-17 age group. Eight teams are participating in the girls’ U-17 group.

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“There’s no specific reason behind the low participation. Sometimes, schools or players look for opportunities in other events. A low turnout is definitely a concern, but this is not the annual trend,” said an official of the UT Education Department, requesting anonymity.

The inter-school tournaments are usually considered the most important competitions for local schools, and winning players not only get monetary benefits but also gradation certificates, which help them secure seats under the sports quota.

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“Handball is a popular sport, but sometimes many schools face trouble in forming a good team or even having the numbers to form one. This slump in number of teams can be temporary, but schools must understand the need of having a proper set-up to prepare teams to play annually,” said Suresh, a coach at a private club in Chandigarh.

The city has handball grounds in a majority of schools, with a few centres being run under the UT Chandigarh Sports Department, besides private academies in government-aided schools.

“The sport is a body-contact game, and demands a great deal of attention in terms of coaching and physical strength of the players. The city has no dearth of talent, but the main events need to be identified and worked upon to have better number of teams for future,” added Prisha, a national-level handball player.

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