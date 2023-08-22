LPG leak, 2 jhuggis gutted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

Two jhuggis were gutted in a fire following an LPG cylinder leak in Sector 54. There was no one inside the shanties at that time of the incident.

Soon after information, fire safety teams rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Jasbir Singh Bunty, area councillor, said a major mishap was averted as the cylinders were not fully filled with gas.

Sources said the shanties were illegal andhad grown over a period of time.