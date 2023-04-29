LSG fireworks disappoint Punjab Kings' home crowd

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, April 28

Punjab Kings found no dearth of support from the spectators’ stands as they faced challengers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium during their fourth home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here this evening.

Preity Zinta waves to crowd

While the match was scheduled to start at 7.30 pm, spectators started reaching the stadium at 4.30 pm. However, it was LSG batters who stole the show by scoring the highest-ever IPL total at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

The Lucknow Super Giants innings witnessed a total of 14 sixes and 27 boundaries as the side achieved 257 runs, the highest total at this stadium, and second highest in the history of the IPL here. The side surpassed the previous highest score of 240 runs, scored by Chennai Super Kings in 2008.

Highlights of the day Athiya Shetty, wife of LSG skipper KL Rahul, reached Mohali stadium to witness the match.

Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta and others were also present.

Punjab Kings lost their three matches out of four played at home ground.

The match witnessed a total score of 458 runs (both innings), which included 22 sixes and 45 boundaries. As many as 15 wickets fell during the match.

The match witnessed a comeback of Punjab Kings’ skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who was out of action due to shoulder injury. While the spectators’ had high hopes from the hosts, the bowlers disheartened as they conceded 257 runs in 20 overs.

“They (Lucknow Super Giants batters) were on fire today. They have wrecked Punjab Kings bowlers. I have never expected such a performance from Punjab bowlers here,” said Arush Bhanot, a spectator.

Unmanaged rush major problem This is a memorable IPL edition here and I have already seen all matches live here. I have already purchased tickets for the last match and will be surely enjoying it with my family. However, one of the major problems is of parking and unmanaged rush. The authorities should work on streamlining the entry. —Aushotosh Kumar, A Businessman

Australian Marcus Stoinis remained the main scorer with 72 off 40 balls.

“I am a big fan of KL Rahul and came here specially to see him play. The aura here at the stadium was completely different. It was amazing to see a live match here. I wish to witness more live matches here,” said Preetinder Kaur, a spectator.

This was Punjab Kings second-last match here, before they play their last two home matches at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium, Dharamsala. It’s most likely the last IPL edition at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium as the

Punjab Cricket Association is most likely to shift its operations at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium, Mullanpur.

“The authorities concerned should consult the local administration and try to have more parking spaces. Though VIPs are allowed to come near the stadium entrance, a layman had to walk a long distance to reach the match venue,” said Sabina Iyer, another spectator.