Lt Col HS Chahal re-elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 30

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd), popular known as Bobby Chahal, has been re-elected president of the Chandigarh Golf Club as he beat his rival Maj Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) by 29 votes. Chahal secured 591 votes while Virk got 562 votes and 3 votes were declared invalid.

On Sunday, around 64 per cent turnout was witnessed in the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) elections. Of the total 1,800 voters, 1,150 members cast their vote to choose the new president, along with 11-member executive body, of the club.

The victory margin for the president post declined this time. In the elections last year, Chahal had defeated Virk by 99 votes to become the club president.