Ludhiana accident: Pall of gloom descends on ACP’s home

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

A pall of gloom descended on House No. 239, Sector 22A here after the death of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sandeep Singh in a road accident in Ludhiana district on Friday midnight.

The 34-year-old ACP, and his 35-year-old gunner Paramjot Singh were charred to death after their SUV collided head-on with another car coming from the opposite side at Dayalpur bypass in Samrala. Sandeep, who was posted in Ludhiana East, was returning from Chandigarh. Sandeep, who hailed from Bathinda, had shifted to Chandigarh. He is survived by his parents, wife and a 1.5-year-old son. He did his schooling from Satulj Pubic School, Panchkula. He was cremated with full state honour at Sector 25 cremation grounds today. Top police officials from Punjab and Chandigarh attended the funeral.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.