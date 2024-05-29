Ludhiana eves win cricket tournament

Mohali, May 28
The women’s U-19 team of Ludhiana has recently won the Punjab State Inter-District Tournament by recording a 123-run win over Jalandhar at Maharaja Yadavindra PCA International Stadium, Mullanpur.
Batting first, Ludhiana eves posted 190/8 in 50 overs. Manya Verma remained the main scorer for the side as she scored 73. Her innings was ably supported by Divya Rajput (42) and Chinmay Jain (25). Rashmi Singh (2/26) and Arti Sharma (2/37) were the main wicket takers.
In reply, Jalandhar batters were bundled out for 67. Aarti Sharma (32) was the leading scorer for the side, while Harleen Thind and Madhavi Sehgal scored 11 runs each. Varsha Rani was the pick of the bowlers by claiming 4/17 and Parineeta Saroha claimed 3/5.
