Ludhiana Lions register 7-wkt win in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

Ludhiana Lions recorded a seven-wicket win over Mohali Kings in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Ludhiana team chased down 102 in just 8.3 overs.

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Batting first, Mohali Kings were bundled out for 101. They were reduced to 43/6, leaving the lower order with a tough task.

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Sohraab Dhaliwal scored 33 off 31 balls. Sahil Bhaskar was the pick of the bowlers for Ludhiana as he claimed 3/14, while Krish Bhagat and Lovedeep Kharod bagged two wickets each.

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Chasing 102, Ludhiana got off to a flying start. Openers Karteek Sharma and Abhijeet Garg attacked the Mohali bowlers from the beginning and added 54 runs for the first wicket in just 3.5 overs.

Karteek smashed 42 off 15 balls before he was dismissed. His quick innings gave the Lions a strong platform and brought the required run rate well within Ludhiana’s control.

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Ludhiana lost two more wickets in quick succession, giving Mohali a brief chance to fight back. However, Salil Arora and Arjun Rajput finished the chase without further damage. Arora scored 35 off 12 balls.