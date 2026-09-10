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Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana log win in Sher-E-Punjab league

Ludhiana log win in Sher-E-Punjab league

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:49 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana Lions registered a six-wicket win over Fazilka Falcons during the ongoing Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. Batting first, the Falcons posted 200/3 in 20 overs, despite losing early wickets. Opener Vihaan Malhotra was back to the hut, but Anshul Chaudhary and Pranshu Pratap took control of the innings and stitched together an 86-run partnership.

Pratap was the first to depart after scoring a valuable 50, while Chaudhary contributed 65 off 47 balls. The side got a late boost from Sanvir Singh, who smashed unbeaten 59 off 28 ball. His late assault helped Falcons reach the 200-run mark. Kartik Chadha picked 1/19 for the bowling side.

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Chasing 201, Lions lost Abhijeet Garg early, but Bikramjeet Singh and Salil Arora quickly put the innings back on track. The two played with confidence and took the attack to the Falcons bowlers. Both batters scored half-centuries and put together an important 114-run partnership.

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Bikramjeet eventually departed after scoring 58 , but Salil continued his brilliant innings. He played an aggressive knock of 78 to keep Lions ahead of the required run rate. Karteek made 15 before being dismissed. Arjun Rajput remained unbeaten on 35 as Lions chased the 201-run target with confidence. — TNS

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