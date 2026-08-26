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Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man dies in accidental firing in Kharar

Ludhiana man dies in accidental firing in Kharar

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:31 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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A 28-year-old man from Ludhiana has died after being accidentally shot by his friend while handling a pistol at a flat in Shivalik City, Kharar.

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On the statement of the deceased’s brother, the police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Harpal Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Sahnewal, Ludhiana, and launched an investigation.

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In his statement to the police, Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Janta Nagar, Ludhiana, said his younger brother, Gurpreet, worked with him at a two-wheeler agency in Ludhiana.

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On August 24, Gurpreet had come to Kharar with Harpal Singh and others. They went to a friend’s flat in Mittal Paradise, Shivalik City.

At around 4pm, Gurpreet unloaded his licensed .45-bore pistol, while Harpal Singh unloaded his licensed .32-bore revolver. However, one round remained in Gurpreet’s pistol.

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According to the complainant, as the pistol was new, Harpal picked it up to examine it. In the process, the trigger was pressed, causing the pistol to fire. The bullet struck Gurpreet in the lower part of the heart, seriously injuring him.

He was then taken to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, where he died during treatment.

A police team reached the hospital and recorded Pankaj Kumar’s statement. Based on his statement and the medical examination, the police registered a case against Harpal Singh under Section 105 of the BNS. The police are investigating the matter further.

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