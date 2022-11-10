Ludhiana Warriors win taekwondo overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 9

Ludhiana Warriors claimed the overall winners’ trophy on the concluding day of the 3rd Defence Open National Taekwondo Cup at Hallmark Public School. In the team championship, the Warriors topped while Onyx Taekwondo Academy claimed second position. Weapons Taekwondo Academy finished third. Taekwondo Club won the overall trophy in the Poomsey category, while DOA Academy and Shivalik Academy were declared best clubs.

