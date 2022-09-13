Lumpy Skin Disease: 27K head of cattle vaccinated in district, says Panchkula MLA

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 12

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta enquired about the condition of lumpy skin disease-hit cattle undergoing treatment at the quarantine centre in Sector 23 and issued directions to make arrangements for sufficient number of veterinary surgeons, medicines and vehicles to bring cattle to the centre.

At present, about 250 head of cattle are being treated at the centre jointly set up by the district administration and Haryana Gau Seva Aayog. Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik and Aayog Chairman Shravan Kumar Garg were also present on the occasion.

Gupta said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had given directions to take effective steps for the prevention of the disease following which a temporary quarantine centre was set up in Panchkula. He said instructions had been given to all block development and panchayat officers that if any cattle suffering from the disease in the village came to their notice, they should immediately bring the infected animal to the centre. He said apart from treatment facilities, arrangements of fodder and drinking water had also been made at the centre.

He said the state government had arranged 20 lakh injections for the infected cattle. In Panchkula, the work of vaccination of all (about 27,000 head of cattle) had been completed. He expressed a hope that the infected cattle being treated at the centre would soon recover from the disease.