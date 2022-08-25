Lumpy Skin Disease: Chandigarh launches vaccination drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

To check the spread of lumpy skin disease, the Department of Animal Husbandry has launched a campaign to vaccinate all healthy cattle in villages and “gaushalas” of the city free of cost.

An official said 10,000 doses of vaccine had been procured by the department. Vaccination would be carried out through veterinary institutions — Four veterinary hospitals and nine veterinary sub-centres functioning in various villages of Chandigarh. Thirteen teams comprising veterinary staff would undertake the vaccination of healthy cattle door to door under the supervision of the local veterinary officer.

The official said the department had sent 17 blood samples to Regional Disease Diagnostic Centre (RDDL) and the NIHSADL, Bhopal, for confirmation of the disease.

In the wake of the outbreak in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and sporadic cases in Chandigarh, the department has started taking up all preventive measures to control the disease in the city. All types of assistance, including free medicines for the treatment of animals, is being provided to livestock owners on their doorstep.

Awareness campaigns and round-the-clock surveillance is being carried out in all villages of Chandigarh. Fogging and fumigation is regularly done in the dairy areas.