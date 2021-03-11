Lumpy skin disease: Mohali district sees 525 cases so far

Mohali, August 9
As many as 32 cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) have been reported from a cow care centre in Lalru.
The district has so far reported 525 cases of the virus. While 477 of these cases are under treatment, 48 have recovered from the virus. Notably, all affected cases are of cows, raising fear among dairy owners and consumers. The Animal Husbandry Department administered 1,100 vaccines to the cattle yesterday.
Sangeeta Toor, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Mohali, said, “There has been no mortality till now. Mortality is generally prevalent due to secondary infections. The affected cattle have been segregated and are under treatment.”
In Lalru, the virus affected cattle in Magra Gaushala where animals have been segregated and being treated. Four suspected cases have been reported from Lalru Mandi Gaushala.
