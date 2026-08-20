Lunch box delay on ‘no bag day’ at UT school raises concern among parents

A “no bag” day at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, Chandigarh, reportedly left some students without a proper meal after the delivery of lunch boxes was delayed. While several parents said they faced no issues, others alleged that their children experienced health problems after not receiving the lunch boxes on time. Some parents subsequently raised the matter with the school authorities.

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The incident reportedly took place on August 18, when the school had organised a relaxed day for students ahead of their examinations. Students were asked to voluntarily pay Rs 200 for lunch boxes to be provided during the day. However, the delivery was delayed due to a technical issue at the vendor’s end, with some students reportedly leaving the school without having a proper meal. Some parents alleged that the delay affected their children’s health and brought the matter to the school’s notice.

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“We would like to clarify that the delay in delivery of lunch boxes was caused by adverse weather conditions in the early hours of the morning, followed by a major technical glitch at the vendor’s workshop. During the delay, students were provided refreshments by the school. They were not left without food. No official complaint from any parent regarding the deteriorating health of any student has been received by the school. However, the school has already ordered meals, which will be provided to students. The vendor’s apology has already been received by the school and forwarded to parents. The school remains committed to the well-being of every child,” said Sr Shanta Fernandes, principal of the school.

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On Wednesday, while several parents supported the school’s explanation, others criticised the handling of the situation.

“The school authorities should consider taking responsibility in this case. My child came home on an empty stomach and was dehydrated. I had to take the child to hospital,” said a parent, while seeking anonymity.

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Another parent said, “We have already sent a complaint to the authorities, but the situation could have turned worse for our wards. While tall claims have been made, the food was actually delayed. An apology from the vendor is in no way a solution to the blunder committed.”