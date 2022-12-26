LWCC win by 10 wickets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

Livewire Coaching Centre (LWCC) defeated Haryana Cricket Club (HCC) by 10 wickets in a match of the T20 Merry Christmas Cricket Cup.

Batting first, the HCC posted 74 runs in 13.5 overs. Sanjay Singh scored 24 runs. Harjinder Singh took four wickets. In reply, the LWCC openers Sumit (36) and Dr Luthra (33) made unbeaten contributions to win the match.

#Cricket