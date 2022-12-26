LWCC win by 10 wickets

Chandigarh, December 25
Livewire Coaching Centre (LWCC) defeated Haryana Cricket Club (HCC) by 10 wickets in a match of the T20 Merry Christmas Cricket Cup.
Batting first, the HCC posted 74 runs in 13.5 overs. Sanjay Singh scored 24 runs. Harjinder Singh took four wickets. In reply, the LWCC openers Sumit (36) and Dr Luthra (33) made unbeaten contributions to win the match.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489
Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...