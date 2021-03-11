M Venkaiah Naidu: Punjab, Haryana can do more for Panjab University

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

On his visit to the Panjab University (PU) campus, the Vice President of India and PU Chancellor, M Venkaiah Naidu, used the platform to urge universities across India to ensure ‘peace’ for the betterment of the nation.

In presence of both Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers and both Governors, the Vice-President urged both governments to contribute to the growth of PU. “There should be a closer interaction between universities and governments so that more robust policies can be formulated. I hope, they (both Punjab and Haryana governments) will extend their full support to the university. It is the duty of the Punjab Government as well the Haryana Government,” said Naidu.

While attending the 69th convocation of the university, Naidu impressed the scholars by starting his address in Punjabi and later, went on to seek their support in the growth of the nation. Stressing the importance of using “mother tongue”, he insisted that the basic education should start in local languages. He also highlighted the importance of the new National Education Policy (NEP) in order to find the lost “glory” of the nation. He also guided the scholars for “paying back” to the university and urged those, who wish to go abroad, to come back and contribute to India’s growth.

“Mein aj tuhade saryein wichkaar a kar bahut khush han, sareyian nu meri shubhkamnawan (I am happy

to be amongst all of you, greetings to all),” stated Naidu to start his address. “There should be no place for divisions of caste, creed, religion and gender in 21st century. We all belong to one country, India. The attention should be on bringing academic excellence. The importance of cohesion and harmony in society should be inculcated in students from a young age in our schools,” he said. While guiding universities for creating a professional environment, Naidu added; “Universities must create an environment of continuous professional development for teachers, while faculty members must focus on ground-breaking research and getting their research papers published in reputed international journals. Universities should accord greater importance to implementable patents under intellectual property rights (IPR) to give a fillip to economy and industry. It is necessary to strengthen industry-institute linkages for better research outcomes.”