MACT announces Rs19-lakh relief to road accident victim

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, a car driver and the vehicle owner to pay a compensation of Rs19,61,747 to a person who suffered 45 per cent disability in a road accident.

The claimant, Deepak, a resident of Ram Darbar, filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. In the petition, Deepak said he, along with his friend, was coming from Ram Darbar on a scooter on October 10, 2017. Davinder Kumar was driving the scoter, while he was riding pillion. When they reached near Ram Darbar, a car being driven in a rash and negligent manner hit the scooter. He fell on the road and suffered injuries, including a fracture on his left leg.

Deepak alleged that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving by the car driver. The insurance company and the car driver denied the allegations of rash driving. They alleged that the accident took place due to the negligence on part of the scooter rider.

After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal said the applicant suffered permanent disability due to the accident. He could not sit, squat and run. He was still undergoing medical treatment. He had placed on record the disability certificate issued by the Medical Authority, Chandigarh.

The certificate showed that the claimant had suffered 45 per cent permanent disability. At the time of the accident, the victim was working with an NGO, Sehat, and was being paid a salary of Rs12,300 per month. His job was terminated by his employer after the accident.

The Tribunal said in view of this, the driver-owner and the insurer of the car were jointly and severally liable to pay a compensation of Rs19,61,747 to the victim. The claimant was also entitled to interest @ 7 per cent per annum on the award amount from the date of filing of claim petition till its realisation.