MACT awards Rs 46L relief to widow, kids

Chandigarh, June 5
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh has directed an insurance company, the driver and owner of a bus to pay a compensation of Rs 46,64,250 to the widow and two children of a person who died in an accident five years ago.
Babita, a resident of Punjab, had filed a claim petition under the Motor Vehicles Act. She stated that on January 11, 2019, her husband Tajinder Singh, who was going to deliver an order of sweets on a scooter, was hit by a speeding bus. He fell on the road and his head was crushed under the rear wheel of the bus, resulting in his death.
She said the deceased was 43 years old at the time of his death and was working at a sweets shop. She added they were dependent onhim who used to earn 25 ,000 per month.
