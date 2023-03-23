MACT awards Rs 73.85 lakh to family of 22-yr-old Army man

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh , March 22

The UT Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed an insurance company, driver and owner of a vehicle to pay Rs 73,85,136 as compensation to wife and two children of an Army man Naseeb Singh of Tigra village, Tibri Naharpur, Yamunanagar, who died in a road accident on March 27, 2019.

Kavita, wife of the deceased, in a petition had stated that on the day of the accident her husband Nasseb Singh was going on his motorcycle from his native Jathlana village. When he reached near Kareda Chowk, two traffic cops and Home Guard volunteers were checking vehicles coming from Jagadhari side. The cops allegedly hit Nasseb with a ‘lathi’ due to which he lost control over bike. In the meantime, a speeding truck hit the bike and Nasseb died on the spot.

She said 22-year-old Nasseb Singh was a Sapper in 72 Engineer Regiment of the Army and was getting Rs 40,000 salary per month. Hence, a compensation of Rs 85 lakh, along with interest at the rate of 24 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation, was claimed. Both the driver and the owner of the vehicle failed to appear before the court.

The insurance firm claimed that no such accident happened. After hearing arguments, the Tribunal directed insurance firm to pay Rs 73,85,136 to claimants, along with six per cent interest per annum.