MACT awards Rs 16 lakh relief to Panchkula man's family

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 22

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company and the owner and rider of a bike to pay Rs 16,04,776 compensation to the family members of a person, Mohan Singh (32), who died in a road accident six years ago.

Reena Devi, wife of Mohan Singh, and other claimants have filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act for compensation.

In the petition, the claimants stated that Mohan Singh, a resident of Barwala tehsil in Panchkula district, died in a road accident on May 25, 2017. They claimed that Mohan was riding pillion on the motorcycle being driven rashly, negligently and at a high speed by Mangat Ram.

The claimants said Mangat Ram was warned by passersby to drive slowly, but he did not pay any heed to their request and continued driving the motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner.

When they reached near Punia Dhaba, Mankya village, near Ramgarh, a car coming from the rear side hit the motorcycle. As a result, Mohan and Mangat fell on the road. Mohan succumbed to his injuries.

Sunil Kumar Dixit, counsel for Reena Devi, said Mohan was working as a mechanic with SD Trading, Chandimandir, and was earning Rs 15,000 per month.

The bike owner denied the charges. He claimed that the accident did not take place due to his negligence.

The insurance company also filed a written statement in which it claimed that the bike rider was not holding any valid driving licence and the registration certificate.

After hearing the arguments, the presiding officer of the MACT, Chandigarh, said Mohan died due to the negligence of the motorcycle rider and the car driver. In view of this, the Tribunal directed the respondents to pay Rs 16,04,776 as compensation to the claimants.