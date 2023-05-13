MACT awards Rs 28 lakh relief to woman, kin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, owner and driver of a vehicle to pay Rs.28,71,907 as compensation to the wife, daughter and two other relatives of Mahesh Pandey, who had died in an accident four years ago.

The claimants had filed the petition for compensation under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act through advocate Navdeep Arora.

In the petition, Pandey’s wife Neha claimed that her husband died in an accident on January 27, 2019. She said Pandey was just 33-years-old at the time of accident. He was working as an operator at Krishna Plastic Industries, Beli Dayour village in Nalagarh tehsil of Solan district, and was earning Rs 13,000 per month. She said on January 27, 2019, Pandey, along with another person Amar Singh was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck travelling on the wrong side road tried to overtake the vehicles there.

The speeding truck speed hit Pandey’s motorcycle and both riders fell on the road and suffered some serious injuries. They were taken to the Nalagarh Civil Hospital and were later referred to PGI, Chandigarh. While Amar Singh died on February 1, 2019, Pandey succumbed to his injuries on February 14, 2019.

On the other hand, the insurance company filed a written statement before the tribunal, raising questions over the maintainability of the petition. The company denied the claims that the driver did not have valid driving licence and travel documents on the day of the accident.

After hearing the arguments, the MACT directed the respondents to jointly pay jointly the total compensation of Rs 28,71,907 to the family members of the deceased.