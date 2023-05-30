MACT awards Rs 31.45 lakh relief to student’s parents

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh , May 29

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, the owner and the driver of a car to pay Rs 31,45,000 as compensation to parents of a 22-year-old student who died in a mishap four years ago.

The parents had filed the claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act through advocate Ashwani Arora. Suresh Kumar and Rita Devi, residents of Sundernagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, stated that on May 24, 2019, their son Ravinder Kumar was travelling in a car as a passenger on a road from Manali to Chandigarh. When they reached on the road from Swarghat to Kiratpur Sahib near the Kenchi, turn a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the car.

Ravinder received serious injuries in the accident. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The victim’s parents alleged that the driver of the car was driving carelessly and negligently. The deceased was 22 years of age and a student of electrical and electronics engineering at Sirda Polytechnic, Mandi, at the time of the accident. The claimants stated they suffered a huge loss due to the untimely death of their son and needed immediate financial help.

On the other hand, respondents the driver and the owner of the car contested the claim petition and denied all charges. The insurance company also opposed the claim.

After hearing of the arguments, the tribunal directed the respondents to pay Rs 31,45,000 to the claimants along with interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of institution of the claim petition till realisation of the amount.

