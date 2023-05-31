 MACT awards Rs 36.25 lakh relief to victim’s kin : The Tribune India

MACT awards Rs 36.25 lakh relief to victim’s kin

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 36,25,308 lakh to the wife, son and parents of a 44-year-old person, Ajay Gupta, who died in a road accident in Panchkula around seven years ago.

The claimants filed the claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act for compensation.

In the petition, Aparna Apte Gupta, wife of the deceased and a resident of Sector 9, Chandigarh, said her husband, Ajay Gupta, was returning home in Sector 9 here on a bicycle via Zirakpur on August 13, 2016.

While he was going towards the Command Area, Panchkula, a Honda City car, which was coming from the Sector 2 side and being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit his bicycle. As a result, he fell on the road and dragged under the vehicle, which later hit the road divider. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The claimants alleged that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving by the car driver. Ajay was 44 years of age at the time of the accident. He was a brilliant student and did his graduation as well as post-graduation from the USA. He got full-time employment in a company as its vice-president at a gross salary of Rs 2 lakh per month.

The counsels for the respondents alleged that no accident took place with the vehicle in the manner as alleged. Denying all averments, a prayer for the dismissal of the claim petition was made. The insurance company also challenged the petition on the ground of maintainability.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal said it was proved on record that the cyclist suffered injuries in an accident. In view of this, the tribunal directed the insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 36,25,308, along with interest @ 9 per cent per annum from the date of institution of the claim petition till realisation of the amount, to the claimants.

